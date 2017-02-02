Next event

Monday Night Movie: Equal Means Equal

Published makedameeks - Tue, 01/24/2017 - 4:53pm

EQUAL MEANS EQUAL offers an unflinching look at how women are treated in the United States today. Examining both real-life stories and precedent-setting legal cases, director Kamala Lopez uncovers how outdated and discriminatory attitudes inform and influence seemingly disparate issues, from workplace harassment to domestic violence, rape and sexual assault to the foster care system, and the healthcare conglomerate to the judicial system. Along the way, she reveals the inadequacy of present laws that claim to protect women, ultimately presenting a compelling and persuasive argument for the urgency of ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment.

Suggested donation $ 3-5

When:
Mon, 01/30/2017 - 7:00pm
Where: 
Civic Media Center
Cost: 
Free, donations appreciated

an alternative library, reading room, and infoshop. Our mission is to provide community access to information and points of view that are under-reported or distorted in mainstream media.

an alternative library, reading room, and infoshop. Our mission is to provide community access to information and points of view that are under-reported or distorted in mainstream media.

