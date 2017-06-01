Next event

The time has come to stop Sabal Trail Pipeline work on Suwannee and Withlacoochee Rivers. Something has got to give in your resistance to step up and be accounted for in this effort to stop Sabal Trails. Putting this potential for an explosion through our area is a disaster for all the citizens of Florida, not just the ones being forced to give up their land for a private corporation. I have asked all of you to get involved with this process and some of you have come through in surprising acts of protection of our culturally significant springs. I am now asking the rest of you to follow suit, in solidarity.

Join the Civic Media Center and numerous others in a gathering to raise awareness, protest and stop the poisoning of our water. Bands

Punk Black

PurpleKloud - https://www.reverbnation.com/main/charts

Sally B. Dash and Dr. Sinn's Freak Island Musical Sideshow https://drsinnsideshow.wordpress.com/

YESIMAWITCH aka Gutter Boy - Soundcloud.com/YESIMAWITCH, gutter-boy.bandcamp.com

Lobomarino- http://www.lobomarinomusic.com/, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BFrpNWCd9v0

and many others will be there to join in the fight for solidarity in saving our sacred spaces.

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook