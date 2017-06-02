Next event

Monday Night Movie: Dr. Francis C. Wesling Black Love is a Revolt

Published makedameeks - Tue, 01/24/2017 - 5:14pm

The world mourns the loss of Dr. Frances Cress Welsing, This recording of her speech is based on experts from her book Black Love is a Revolutionary Act. In her book, she states, "The biggest problem in Black America isn't crime, drugs, poverty, or inferior schools; it's the Black gender war between the Black male and female. Black Love Is A Revolutionary Act exposes the secret war that has been waged against the Black man and woman for over 500 years by America's power-elite-- and how they benefit from our destruction. The 13 Recipes for Black Gender Wars lays bare the manufactured confusion, conflicts, myths, and deceptions that are ripping black male and female relationships apart - and what we must do to neutralize them."--Page 4 of cover

When:
Mon, 02/06/2017 - 7:00pm
Civic Media Center
Free, donations appreciated

