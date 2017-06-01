Next event

Battle in the Boondocks! #sabaltrail

Published makedameeks - Fri, 01/06/2017 - 10:03pm

The time has come to stop Sabal Trail Pipeline work on Suwannee and Withlacoochee Rivers. Something has got to give in your resistance to step up and be accounted for in this effort to stop Sabal Trails. Putting this potential for an explosion through our area is a disaster for all the citizens of Florida, not just the ones being forced to give up their land for a private corporation. I have asked all of you to get involved with this process and some of you have come through in surprising acts of protection of our culturally significant springs. I am now asking the rest of you to follow suit, in solidarity.
Join the Civic Media Center and numerous others in a gathering to raise awareness, protest and stop the poisoning of our water. Bands

Punk Black

PurpleKloud - https://www.reverbnation.com/main/charts

Sally B. Dash and Dr. Sinn's Freak Island Musical Sideshow https://drsinnsideshow.wordpress.com/

YESIMAWITCH aka Gutter Boy - Soundcloud.com/YESIMAWITCHgutter-boy.bandcamp.com

Lobomarino- http://www.lobomarinomusic.com/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BFrpNWCd9v0

and many others will be there to join in the fight for solidarity in saving our sacred spaces.

Facebook Event: 
RSVP via Facebook
When:
Fri, 02/03/2017 - 3:00pm
Where: 
Civic Media Center
Cost: 
Free, donations appreciated

The CMC Is...
an alternative library, reading room, and infoshop. Our mission is to provide community access to information and points of view that are under-reported or distorted in mainstream media.

The CMC is...
an alternative library, reading room, and infoshop. Our mission is to provide community access to information and points of view that are under-reported or distorted in mainstream media.

Upcoming events

more
Syndicate content

Calendar

 

February

 
S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
 
 
 
 
Add to calendar

Latest news

Civic Media Center Board of Directors Statement
04/22/14
Recording of Noam Chomsky speech "Policy and the Media Prism"
04/05/14
Noam Chomsky Talk Video Link
10/19/13
Spring Survey for Summer Survival.
05/10/13
Update on the Oral History Project
03/02/13

CMC Affiliates

Support Local, Independent Booksellers & Alternative Media: Purchase Books from Wild Iris and Benefit the CMC

Search

Social Media

Events Newsletter

(weekly)