Next event

Join Civic Media Center at Martin Luther King Jr. March

Published makedameeks - Wed, 01/11/2017 - 4:45pm

Please join the Civic Media Center and ACLC in honoring Dr. King by joining us to march with other community members in the MLK March. Speeches and festivities start at noon at Bo Didley, march leads off at 1pm. We will have signs. Dr. King fought for working people, one of his last campaigns was to join sanitation workers in Memphis as they went on strike for higher wages and to be treated with dignity on the job.

When:
Mon, 01/16/2017 - 12:30pm
Where: 
Bo Diddley Community Plaza
Cost: 
Free, donations appreciated

The CMC Is...
an alternative library, reading room, and infoshop. Our mission is to provide community access to information and points of view that are under-reported or distorted in mainstream media.

