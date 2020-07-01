NOISE ATTACK

Come enjoy some noise and punk tunes with help from:

ARMOR: Hardcore Punk from Tallahassee.

https://invisibleaudio.bandcamp.com/album/armor-demo

NSA: Hardcore from Broward.

GIMME: Local Punk favorites. (Also from Jax)

https://gimmegimmegimme.bandcamp.com/

Death Motors: Noise Rock.

https://heyfloatingskull.bandcamp.com/album/death-motors-pissin-on-the-gates-of-hell

Carajö: Latino Raw Punk (First Gainesville show!)

Respect the space! $5 to $10 suggested donation, support the scene and the out of town bands! Lets have fun!

