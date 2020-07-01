No New Planet - An Interactive Art Event!

Act-I-Vision of North Central Florida Indivisible and 352Creates invite ALL local area activists and artists, musicians and artists and activists to participate in a family friendly, one day pop-up arts event:

NO NEW PLANET – An Interactive Art Event
Saturday January 25,th 2020, 10 am-4 pm.
Civic Media Center,
433 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601

Please submit proposals or JPEG images for performances, participatory or visual art related to Climate/Environmental Action and Activism (or any questions) to ncfindivisible@gmail.com with full name, phone number and an email address so that we can send you additional information.
Deadline for submissions: Jan 14, 2020.

Facebook Event: 
RSVP via Facebook
When:
Sat, 01/25/2020 - 10:00am
Where: 
Civic Media Center
Cost: 
Free, donations appreciated