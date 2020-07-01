Dream Defenders SquaDD Meeting

New Year rEvOlUtiOnSs: The Time is Now

The GoDDsville chapter of Dream Defenders accomplished a lot in 2019 and we want to talk about it, laugh about it, and grow from the experiences we shared!

Over the break a lot has happened within this imperial state. There is a lot we have in plan, but there is also a lot that we will have to work on as things come up. We are revolutionaries, our purpose is calling our names.

If this excites you, you are home. We will feed you. We will nurture one another. We will grow together. Are you ready?

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook