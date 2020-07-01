Book Talk: Scott Camil's Winter Warrior

Scott Camil speaks about his new book Winter Warrior, his life story in graphic form.

"Winter Warrior" reveals the brutal reality of the Vietnam War through the unflinching personal journey of Scott Camil, a hardened marine turned dogged anti-war activist.

Cartoonist Eve Gilbert renders Camil’s story with empathy, nuance, and a dash of humor. her impressionistic imagery a perfect complement to his blunt words.

As the American military continues to wage war throughout the globe, Camil’s anti-authoritarian attitude and fearless whistleblowing is as vital today as it was then.

Copies will be available at the event.

Fantagraphics.com/winter-warrior/

