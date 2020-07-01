Worst Show EVER 3!

...i FINALLY chugged a bunch of raw eggs and felt PUPMPED enough to join the school choir, please tell dad not to be embarrased of me i really tried liking KISS but its just not for me i dont like it very much, lik they dress good but the music is not for me please tell him i am so SORRy!!!...

ITS TIME TO SIGN UP FOR THE 3RD ANNUAL WORST SHOW EVER!!!!!!!!

*Please Email ALL Band entries to:

RUMPLEFILTHSKIN@GMAIL.COM

RULES OF THE GAME:

1. make a new terrible band, worst music /performance/ dance/ etc.

2. compete with other baddd people to win the title of WORST IN SHOW (prizes!!)

3. cant believe i have to say this but dont be racist/homophobic/problematic...(we already know thats the worst)

4. EMAIL Sobb to sign up. send ur "Band" name and a brief description (doesn't have to make sense)

RUMPLEFILTHSKIN@GMAIL.COM

5. all sets 10 minutes or less! ♥

CANT WAIT... SEE YALL THERE!!!!...

***Non performers please pay

$3-5 bux at the door***

ALL AGES

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook