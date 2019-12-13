Black + Pink Holiday Card Party

The CMC is hosting a holiday card-making party for LGBTQ prisoners, one of many happening all across the country as part of a national effort organized by Black & Pink.

The holidays can be a challenging and lonely time when you’re locked up and away from loved ones. We'll be decorating and sending holiday cards to LGBTQ folks who are currently in prison- cards and art supplies will be provided, and instructions for how to decorate cards so they can get through stringent and often unfair prison mail restrictions.

There will be snacks, drinks, and card-making supplies. We'll also have more info on ways that you can find an LGBTQ prisoner pen pal, if you want. Please bring a friend or two, a small donation to help cover postage if you can, and share the holiday cheer!