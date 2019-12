All Ages / $5-10 at the door

Apes of the State celebrating the release of their second full length "Pipe Dream" (and escaping another PA winter) with an East Coast tour

http://apesofthestate.bandcamp.com

The Sad Joys (solo)

Mike (formerly Michael Jordan Touchdown Pass) is a new Gainseville transplant, but not new to music

https://thesadjoys.bandcamp.com/

+ more acts TBA

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook