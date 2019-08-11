Dream Defender SquaDD Social

We are very excited to announce that we are going to be having a party for our community on Friday, Nov. 15! There will be food, music, and all of your #DDfam there so don't miss it!

Performances by:
Azazus
Jamal STEELE (a Dream Defender from PENSACOLA!)
Dance the rest of the night away with DJ HILT of Hilt Productions

This event is all ages and will be a safe space for everyone. We can't wait to have fun with all of you! Oh, and don't forget to bring your best dance moves

Facebook Event: 
RSVP via Facebook
When:
Fri, 11/15/2019 - 9:00pm
Where: 
Civic Media Center
Cost: 
Free, donations appreciated