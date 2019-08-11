Averted Vision : AN INTERACTIVE ART EXPERIENCE

video art

nail art

zines

and more!

Averted Vision: a technique for viewing faint objects which uses peripheral vision. It involves not looking directly at the object, but looking a little off to the side, while continuing to concentrate on the object.

Join 352Creates at the Civic Media Center to bring you an art experience that is out of this world! Join us on November 9th from 6-9 pm for a night of experimental creativity, playfulness, and fun!

Participants are encouraged to dress up to dress up as whatever their hearts desire. Averted Vision is a gathering of unusual creatures from outer space.

This event is free and open to the public but donations are appreciated!

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook