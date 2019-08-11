The Fine Print Benefit: PartyLike You're Crafty!

This fall we invite you to “Party Like You’re Crafty”! Instead of hosting our traditional benefit show, we have decided to make this a hands-on experience. There will be crafts galore for beginners (shrinky dinks anyone?) and confident crafters (did somebody say spoon rings?) alongside vegan treats and drinks for purchase. You’re guaranteed to walk away with something super cute and fun made by you! Just bring yourself and some cash, we’ll supply the rest. As always, all proceeds from this event go towards keeping The Fine Print in print. Help us keep local advocacy journalism alive. Come on down and show us just how crafty you can get.

*Stay tuned for additional surprises and musician announcements!*

Tickets are $10-20 sliding scale.

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook