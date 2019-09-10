Palestine 101: A Teach-In

Many people tell us that they are familiar with Palestine, but they do not have much knowledge on the truth of the illegal occupation due to impartial media outlets and pervasive propaganda. Students for Justice in Palestine will be holding a comprehensive teach-in to create a space in which we can learn and discuss what is truly happening in Palestine and why our activism is essential.

Please join us as we share an authentic Palestinian dinner, hear presentations from a panel of intellectuals who have extensively studied and witnessed the occupation, and engage in discussion through questions and answers. During this event, you will learn about the history of Palestine, characteristics of the current illegal occupation, the reasons as to why it is necessary to advocate, and what we can do individually and collectively to enact change.

This event is one of the most valuable that we will be hosting this semester, as it will answer many frequent questions and fill gaps of knowledge. We highly encourage and recommend your attendance, as the only way to learn about Palestine is to be exposed to the truth. You will learn tangible ways in which you can contribute to this movement for justice, equality, and human rights for all.

Panel Speakers:

Dr. Malini Johar Schueller

Dr. Gwendolyn Zoharah Simmons

Dr. Paul Ortiz

Dr. Leah Rosenberg

Dinner: 6:00pm

Maqluba (Palestinian vegan rice based dish)

Tabbouleh (Arabic parsley based salad)

Chicken

Yogurt

Baklawa (Arabic desserts)

This is a free event and all are welcome.

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook