Gainesville Boot the Braids Retreat

This upcoming Sunday, October 13, from 10 AM to 4 PM allies from across Gainesville– plus allies from the team in Immokalee– will be gathering at the Civic Media Center to learn more about and immerse themselves in this transformative movement!

You will have the opportunity to not only learn about the campaign, but develop your organizing skills through a series of workshops designed to enhance your ability to build and sustain a social movement, plan creative direct actions, and otherwise dismantle existing power structures. You will even have a say as we strategize to determine the direction we will bring this campaign in the coming year!

To all of you that proudly display our stickers, wear our buttons, or tell your friends to #BoycottWendy's (thank you!), this is your opportunity to step up when we really need you as we continue to escalate our campaign here in Gainesville. The Student Senate and Gainesville City Council have unanimously passed resolutions urging the administration to cut the contract with Wendy's, and with your active support– the power of the people– the University of Florida will be the next institution to successfully Boot the Braids!

We hope to see you this Sunday!

*An accessible lunch will be provided!

*RSVP on the Facebook page link*

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook