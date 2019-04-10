The Civic Media Center will host a special presentation on Sunday, October 6th, a day after what would have been Stetson's 103 birthday. Stetson Kennedy was an American author, folklorist, and human rights activist. One of the pioneer folklore collectors during the first half of the 20th century, he's most remembered for having infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan in the 1940s, exposing its secrets to authorities and the outside world, but his activism continued throughout his long life. He donated his personal library to the CMC before he died, and they were blended into the CMC collection of over 10,000 books.

Presented by Sandra Parks, Kennedy's wife and partner at the time of his death in 2011, the program is titled: The Stetson Kennedy's Florida. This event also commemorates the 80th Anniversary of the Florida Guide, produced by the Florida Writers Project. It begins with a short excerpt from the Smithsonian film The Soul of a People that explains the significance of the Florida Writers Project, headquartered in Jacksonville. The film includes information on the work of Zora Neale Hurston and an interview with Stetson Kennedy. Following, there will be a powerpoint presentation which includes photographs from an exhibit prepared by the historical societies of Florida, Georgia, and Alabama for the anniversary of Stetson Kennedy's book Palmetto Country. It depicts what Florida was like in the 1930's.

Refreshments will be available and donations of food and drink are welcome. The program is free but your donations help support the Civic Media Center.

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook