Snipfest 2

snipfest comes to gainesville this year ✨

music from:

shabby

SANGS

Cursed Birth

sleepless

Dogear (They're back, baby!)

Gutless

as well as multiple local vendors

snipfest is a benefit festival with the goal of helping out with transition surgery cost for trans folx. We aim to eventually grow to the point where we can help many of those who cannot otherwise pay for hormones, surgery, etc. This year we chose one benefactor who will be announced soon. Doors will be $5-$15 sliding scale and all door proceeds go to this year’s benefactor.

