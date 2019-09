Let's get artsy!

It's time to get together and make art ~in the form of banners, posters, t-shirts, buttons, zines & more~ in preparation for Fall 2019 Radical Rush!

Bring any art materials you've got lying around and bring a friend or two. We will collaborate to make some great visuals to cover UF & Santa Fe.

Art is a radical act! Let's be creative together.

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook