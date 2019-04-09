Crohn's Party Awareness & Fundraiser Event

Join us for a fun filled educational event. Do you or someone you love have Crohn's or colitis? Come and join us and learn more as we learn more too.

There will be music provided by the Front Porch Back Steppers and a brief film on one man's Journey through treatment for colitis with steroids, followed by Q & A session.

We have amazing food sponsors: Leonardo's Millhopper, Mosswood Farm Store, Seasoned with Soul, and more.

Tabling at the event will be Wellspring Kombucha & Blue Crystal.

Raffle items include two bottles of wine from Royal Manor Winery and Meadery, luxury Castile soaps from Monica's Castile Soaps, and some kombucha from Wellspring Kombucha.

Door Prizes too!

Portions of money raised will go to the Crohns and Colitis Foundation.



Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook