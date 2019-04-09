Benefit Show for Queer the Fest @ The Atlantic
~Imagine its HALLOWEEN, you look amazing, you enter the CMC to find a CREEPY haunted house and a wild inclusive punk show that's incomparable and fantastic. THIS IS OUR DREAM!
~Come to our benefit show so that we can make our hopes for this years QTF, a REALITY!!!!!
~Every year QUEER THE FEST gives back to those who need it most, help us continue our tradition of fighting oppression/ injustice and having a rad time!
Night Witch (Tally)
feminist hardcore punk that stings
Juntos
eclectic electric psych pop
Hyper Enough (Tally)
cuttteee party pop indie punk
Sarracenia
real life actual screamo
$3-15 donation!!!!
(All donations go to helping us set up for QTF, which happens in October. Every year we are able to create a safe space where we can raise money, thanks to you!)