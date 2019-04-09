Benefit Show for Queer the Fest @ The Atlantic

Published jojo - Wed, 09/04/2019 - 4:02pm

~Imagine its HALLOWEEN, you look amazing, you enter the CMC to find a CREEPY haunted house and a wild inclusive punk show that's incomparable and fantastic. THIS IS OUR DREAM!

~Come to our benefit show so that we can make our hopes for this years QTF, a REALITY!!!!!

~Every year QUEER THE FEST gives back to those who need it most, help us continue our tradition of fighting oppression/ injustice and having a rad time!

Night Witch (Tally)
feminist hardcore punk that stings

Juntos
eclectic electric psych pop

Hyper Enough (Tally)
cuttteee party pop indie punk

Sarracenia
real life actual screamo

$3-15 donation!!!!
(All donations go to helping us set up for QTF, which happens in October. Every year we are able to create a safe space where we can raise money, thanks to you!)

Facebook Event: 
RSVP via Facebook
When:
Sat, 09/14/2019 - 8:30pm
Where: 
Atlantic, The
Cost: 
$3-15 donation