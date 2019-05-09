Women of Color SPEAK OUT! is a collective of five climate, racial, gender, and economic justice activists who are committed to challenging and disrupting the status quos of white supremacy, patriarchy, hetero-normative oppression, and respectability politics wherever they encounter them. These systems disenfranchise WOC/POC and members of other marginalized communities from many grassroots efforts. WOCSO! works tirelessly to educate white, straight, cis, able-bodied, and otherwise privileged allies, and empower POC/WOC to work together in achieving effective, powerful projects through lasting, mutually respectful and meaningful relationships.

The organizers will be stopping by the CMC on September 11th as part of their East Coast Tour. Join us @6PM for a vegan potluck and reception, with the speaking engagement following @6:30pm.

WOCSO!'s vision is to uplift marginalized voices so that the true leaders of justice movements everywhere can be recognized and heard. They invite you to share in this story to speak out in your area.

*Content warning* --Presenters will utilize history, statistics, personal stories, images, and other mediums through which to

advocate and educate. Violence, war, genocide, rape, murder, slavery, abuse, and other potentially triggering topics will be discussed at length.



Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook