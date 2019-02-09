Movie Monday & Free HIV Testing

On Monday, September 9th at 5pm, the Civic Media Center will be hosting WellFlorida Council for a free HIV testing and Movie Monday collaborative event. WellFlorida will provide free and confidential HIV testing to the community from 5 to 7pm, and following at 7pm, the CMC will show United in Anger: A History of ACT UP. After the documentary, members of the community will lead a facilitated discussion about the film and how activism has had a direct impact on the HIV/AIDS crisis.

Knowing your status is the first step in stopping the spread of HIV. The CMC welcomes all people; come learn what you can do to fight against HIV in the context of both compassionate healthcare and the modern gay liberation movement.

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook