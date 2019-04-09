Dream Defenders Membership Orientation

The times are rough, they have been for decades and centuries, and we know this. We know we deserve better. We know Freedom is ours to have. We know that becoming a member of Dream Defenders brings us all a step closer.

Come out to our Membership Orientation this upcoming Saturday, September 7th at the Civic Media Center from 11-4pm! Be prompt and time so we can get this going.

Have you attended a SquaDD meeting? Are you interested in building political and people power? Do you see yourself as a visionary? You might be a Dream Defender! Come out and join us on this journey so you can tell the world that you are! It's your time to join this winning fight.

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook