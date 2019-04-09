CMCommunity Gardening

For Self Care Saturday start your day by getting ~ rooted ~ into the CMCommunity Garden!

At 8 AM we will meet at the CMC and head over to the Mcrorie Community Garden. No experience is necessary to help grow fruits and veggies! The CMC has just recently acquired a plot so we will be starting by scratch and can learn together in this process together.

The veggies and fruits we grow will not only be for our own use, but to also help add to and sustain the CMC Free Grocery Store.

Bring your own tools if you have some.

Tools and seed donations are appreciated!

