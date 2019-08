In conjunction with Gainesville Free Store, Tranquility will be hosting a clothing swap party!

Of course you don't have to bring anything but if you are able to, please bring:

clothing

toiletries

jewelry

makeup

binders

breast forms

packers

stand to pee devices

**Special need for men's suits**

If you have donation items please arrive at 6:30 to set them up.

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook