Bluegrass & Oldtime Jam

The Civic Media Center is beginning a monthly bluegrass and old time jam. There will be a potluck at 6pm followed by music until 9pm (or later). This will be a non-amplified jam, with room for break-outs to other areas should there be interest. Experienced and beginning players welcome. Refreshments will be available.

The Civic Media Center is at 433 S. Main St, with parking across the street or east along SE 5th Ave.

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook