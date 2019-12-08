CMC Volunteer Meeting!
CMC Volunteer Meeting every Thursday at 5:30 PM!
The Civic Media Center has been able to operate for 25 years with the help of its wonderful volunteers. ♥
Interested in becoming more involved in the CMC? Come by our volunteer meeting this Thursday at 5:30 PM to find out how you can help.
We currently need volunteers & interns for:
- Staffing our space
- Live music shows (sound volunteers needed!)
- Event planning
- Tabling
- Collections (including *zines*)
- Flyers
- Tech & website
Let's get to know each other. Come plug in :)
Next time:Thu, 08/22/2019 - 5:30pm
Cost:Free, donations appreciated