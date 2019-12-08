CMC Volunteer Meeting every Thursday at 5:30 PM!

The Civic Media Center has been able to operate for 25 years with the help of its wonderful volunteers. ♥

Interested in becoming more involved in the CMC? Come by our volunteer meeting this Thursday at 5:30 PM to find out how you can help.

We currently need volunteers & interns for:

- Staffing our space

- Live music shows (sound volunteers needed!)

- Event planning

- Tabling

- Collections (including *zines*)

- Flyers

- Tech & website

Let's get to know each other. Come plug in :)

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook