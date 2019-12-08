Planned Parenthood Eat & Greet with Kai

Come out to meet Planned Parenthood of South, East, and North Florida's new organizer for Alachua County: Kai!!! We'll talk about Planned Parenthood, what we do, what issues we are passionate about, what volunteering looks like, and learn about what y'all are passionate about! There will be pizza with vegan options available.

Please RSVP (via the tickets button on Facebook - just a way for us to know how many of y'all are coming and how much pizza to get)!!

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook