Journalism Workshop with Janna Jihad

University of Florida's Students for Justice in Palestine is honored to host Janna Jihad Ayyad. Janna is a 13 year old Palestinian youth activist from the village of Nabi Saleh in the West Bank and is regarded as the world's youngest journalist.

Janna began reporting at the age of seven, in both Arabic and English, after witnessing the killing of two of her family members by Israeli occupation forces that had entered her village. Initially using her mother's iPhone to capture videos of protests near her home and uploading them to social media platforms like Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube, she is now well recognized internationally. She claims the title as “The Youngest Press Card Carrying Journalist in the world" and works to document the truth on Palestine in a way that the mainstream news corporations are not.

Janna, alongside other Palestinian youth like her cousin Ahed Tamimi, uses her talent to spread awareness about the issues that confront her personally, as a child living under occupation.

Join us at the Civic Media Center on August 12th at 6:30 pm as Janna shares her journey and conducts a journalism workshop to impart some of the knowledge she has gained from her experience. As usual, an authentic Palestinian dinner will be served.

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook