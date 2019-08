It's the night you've been waiting for!

A super queer night of singing and dancing with Civic Media Center and Connect the Dots

We're gonna be using youtube. U know what that means.

We encourage folks to bring an instrument to play along with the songs :P

No cover. Donations and tips suggested.

Be aware of lyrics- sexist, racist, queerphobic, & other shit lyrics not allowed.

