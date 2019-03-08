Books NOT Borders

Join us at the Civic Media Center on Saturday, August 3rd to support Casa Carmelita, a new community space collectively run by local organizers in El Paso, Texas.

Casa Carmelita is located directly across the downtown port of entry to Juarez, Mexico. It will be the home to Food Not Walls, an indigenous-led collective that provides around 1,000 meals a week! The space will also serve as a sanctuary space, community food pantry, library, and legal resource center.

This event is happening during the CMC Book Sale weekend! The CMC will be selling excess and duplicate books from its shelves- come for some great finds and help us make space for new books we are adding to the collection. https://www.facebook.com/events/2344519389139656/

Along with books, there will be live music, poetry, and short film projections, lots of information, and photographic exhibit of Zapatista musicians by Avispa Midia, an independent journalist collective from Mexico. Prints will be up for sale, and proceeds will support the media collective and help volunteers/donations make it to El Paso. Wine & beer available!

A donation drop-box for supplies is set up at the Civic Media Center. If you have things to donate, please drop stuff off by August 3rd.

Please support this project and come to this event, invite your friends and share with those passionate about human rights! We appreciate the support for migrant solidarity and border/detention camp resistance projects!

For more information:

https://www.gofundme.com/casa-carmelita (includes donation wishlist)

https://www.facebook.com/FoodNotWalls/

https://hecatesociety.org/

https://avispa.org/avispa-midia/

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook