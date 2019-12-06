June Zine Night at the cmc!

Come out to read zines, check out the pride zine display featuring queer zines, and maybe make a zine to take home-or contribute to a collective zine about queer "firsts" in our lives!

We'll have zines to read here at the CMC from the Travis Fristoe collection, snacks to share, and books to check out from the library collection for members!

All are welcome, including families! Some zines in the collection may require adult oversight.

