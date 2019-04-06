Yoga as Self-Care Saturday

Self-Care Saturday's are here to be a buffer of healthy mental space in between your weeks!

Every 1st and 3rd Saturday at 10am we are graced by the teachings of Erinesha Hamilton of Bodeology! Every 2nd and 4th Saturday Stella will be hosting a beginner's class.

This is an inclusive beginners class to be enjoyed by and for all, the yoga class will begin promptly after the community meditation which happens every Saturday at 9am

We encourage you to bring your own yoga mat and an extra to share if you are able!

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook