No Borders! No Wall!Join Connect the Dots and DION DIA bring forth a radical celebration... NO BORDERS FEST!No Borders Fest is the official 2019 Fight Toxic Prisons Convergence opening party.

No Borders Fest celebrates diversity and radicalism. The night will include a radical organizer zine fair. The party will continue with live music with performances by Hugo $anchez, La Marea Vuelve, Mike Africa, and Villainus. To wrap it all up, live DJs and Silent Disco will take over the house, featuring geexella, Hilt Productions, and Juntos.

~El pueblo unido jamás será vencido~