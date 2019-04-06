No Borders Fest
Join Connect the Dots and DION DIA bring forth a radical celebration... NO BORDERS FEST!
No Borders Fest is the official 2019 Fight Toxic Prisons Convergence opening party.
No Borders Fest celebrates diversity and radicalism. The night will include a radical organizer zine fair. The party will continue with live music with performances by Hugo $anchez, La Marea Vuelve, Mike Africa, and Villainus. To wrap it all up, live DJs and Silent Disco will take over the house, featuring geexella, Hilt Productions, and Juntos.
When:Fri, 06/14/2019 - 6:00pm
Cost:Free, donations appreciated