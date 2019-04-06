Plant Club! Gainesville: Spanish Needle

Our June Plant Club! will focus on Spanish Needle (Bidens alba) - a prolific medicinal weed that is probably best know for its stubborn seeds which are probably sticking to your socks right now. This plant can be found growing wild all over Gainesville!

At each monthly gathering of Plant Club!, participants will dive deep into the experiential study of one plant. Using storytelling, plant walks, meditation, drawing and medicine making we will learn about the plant’s history, ecology and medicinal and ethnobotanical uses. We will make medicine at the end of each class and participants will go home with their medicine, as well as recipes and ideas for how to use the plant on their own. No prior experience necessary - just a desire to nerd out about plants!

Please bring a notebook and small jar to take home your medicine.

$10-30 sliding scale

RSVP with a note and payment on venmo @Madelyn-Moyer or by emailing aroseandathornbotanicals@gmail.com.

It is my goal that this workshop be accessible to all those who are interested in attending. Those who pay on the higher end of the scale make it possible for me to offer lower rates and scholarships to those who need them. Please see sliding scale table below for suggestions on how to choose pricing. Some scholarships available to BIPOC and Trans community members. Reach out to aroseandathornbotanicals@gmail.com.

Suggested Rate Level According to Income:

$10 if you make $20,000 and under

$15 if you make $20,000 to 30,000

$20 if you make $40,000 to 50,000

$25 if you make $50,000 to 60,000

$30 if you make $60,000 and above

Plant Club! is hosted by Madelyn Moyer (she/they). Madelyn is a science educator, spiritual herbalist and massage therapy student. She began her relationship with plants as a child under the calamondin trees in her grandparents’ backyard in Miami and has since studied herbalism with Karen Rose at Sacred Vibes Apothecary in Brooklyn, New York. She’s excited to be living in Gainesville and getting to know the plants of this bioregion.

This month's special guest co-host is Madison Curry (she/they). Madison is a trauma-informed, bio-regional herbalist, writer, and mental health counseling graduate student in Gainesville, FL.

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook