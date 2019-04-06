Howdy! Queeraoke!
Whoa whoa whoa
Hold up
DiD i HeAr ThAt rRiGhT?!?!
Queeraoke at Civic Media Center?! Put on by Connect the Dots?!
Pretty cool, right?
We're gonna be using youtube. U know what that means.
We encourage folks to bring an instrument to play along with the songs :P
No cover. Donations and tips suggested.
Be aware of lyrics- sexist, racist, queerphobic, & other shit lyrics not allowed.
Civic Media Center An alternative library and community center that hosts political, educational, and cultural events. We are one of the longest-running infoshops in the country and are kept alive by your generous donations. Yes, we have a beer and wine bar.
When:Fri, 06/07/2019 - 9:00pm
Cost:Free, donations appreciated