Movie Monday Film Series: "Human"

Hello Gainesville community! Come see this great movie series, 'Human'. They are a compilation piece of voices from all over the world. A diverse expression of races, classes, genders, religions and a vast diversity of lived life experiences humans are experiencing world wide every day.

We will be screening:

Human 1 - May 13th

Human 2- May 20th

Human 3 - May 27th

The movie will start at 7 PM.

Feel free to bring a favorite snack to share!

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook