Movie Monday Film Series: "Human"
Hello Gainesville community! Come see this great movie series, 'Human'. They are a compilation piece of voices from all over the world. A diverse expression of races, classes, genders, religions and a vast diversity of lived life experiences humans are experiencing world wide every day.
We will be screening:
Human 1 - May 13th
Human 2- May 20th
Human 3 - May 27th
The movie will start at 7 PM.
Feel free to bring a favorite snack to share!
Next time:Mon, 05/13/2019 - 7:00pm
Cost:Free, donations appreciated