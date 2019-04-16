CTD LIVE MUSIC ft Piss Test, Home Is Where, The Ned, Mystery Expert
Connect the Dots & Rugrat Records brings you
Mystery Expert (Gainesville)
Piss Test (Gainesville)
The Ned (Palm Coast)
Home is Where (Palm Coast)
Doors at 8
$5-$15 for the bands, All Ages
(Donation based, come listen to some tunes)
Beer and Wine
Civic Media Center - An alternative library and community center that hosts political,educational, and cultural events. We are one of the longest-running infoshops in the country and are kept alive by your generous donations.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/2155536184537687/
