Film Night: "Lindy Lou, Juror Number 2"

On Wednesday, May 8th, the Gainesville Citizens Against the Death Penalty will host the film “ Lindy Lou, Juror Number 2” at 6 PM. There will be a discussion following the film (84 mins) led by GCADP.

Do we ever think about the impact on the jurors in death penalty cases? This film is an illuminating look at the American criminal justice system from the perspective of a juror on a trial that resulted in a death penalty sentence. Lindy, the juror, begins a journey in rural Mississippi looking for the eleven others jurors she sat beside 20 years ago on the trial of Bobby Wilcher. The feelings of guilt she has lived with since his death inspire her to seek answers from her fellow jurors. The film follows her journey, which examines how the verdict has impacted the jurors who decided it, and questions one of the most controversial topics in American politics: capital punishment.

This film night will be hosted with Cell 411 and there will be a presentation after the film.

Cell 411 is an alternative to traditional 911 services, such as police or ambulances, but it is so much more than that. Cell 411 allows you to alert your friends, family, or neighbors in the touch of a button if you find yourself in an emergency situation.

The app can be downloaded on their website at https://getcell411.com/

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook