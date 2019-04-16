Gainesville Girls Rock Camp Volunteer Meet and Greet
Join us for a GGRC volunteer meet and greet on Monday, May 6th! 6-8pm
-No musical experience necessary to volunteer!
-Find out all the ways to get involved: present a workshop, teach an instrument, mentor as a band leader, provide support as a roadie!
-Meet current and past volunteers (women, non-binary and trans folks are encouraged to volunteer! cis men can offer support through donations and helping us transport gear to the showcase!)
-Light refreshments provided
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/398684787597789/
When:Mon, 05/06/2019 - 6:00pm
Cost:Free, donations appreciated