Plant Club! ft. Violet

At each monthly gathering of Plant Club!, participants will dive deep into the experiential study of one plant. Using storytelling, plant walks, meditation, drawing and medicine making we will learn about the plant’s history, ecology and medicinal and ethnobotanical uses. We will make medicine at the end of each class and participants will go home with their medicine, as well as recipes and ideas for how to use the plant on their own. No prior experience necessary - just a desire to nerd out about plants!

Our first Plant Club! will focus on Violet - a sweet spring ally that can be found growing wild all over Gainesville!

Please bring a small jar (4-8 oz) so you can take your medicine home with you.

$10-30 sliding scale.

It is my goal that this workshop be accessible to all those who are interested in attending. Those who pay on the higher end of the scale make it possible for me to offer lower rates and scholarships to those who need them. Please see sliding scale table below for suggestions on how to choose pricing. Some scholarships available to BIPOC and Trans community members. Reach out to aroseandathornbotanicals@gmail.com.

Purchase tickets here: https://bit.ly/2KKuZkb

Suggested Rate Level According to Income:

$10 if you make $20,000 and under

$15 if you make $20,000 to 30,000

$20 if you make $40,000 to 50,000

$25 if you make $50,000 to 60,000

$30 if you make $60,000 and above

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook