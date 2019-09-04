NVC Beyond Basics

BEYOND BASICS - On the 3rd Wednesday of each month you can expect an excellent mini-workshop for those who have attended our Basics Meetup. With a unique focus each time, we’ll learn and grow together.

This is for folks who have previously attended one of the BASICS Meetups.

We'll utilize the many NVC Key Differentiations, and you will be provided handouts to support new concepts and learning. We recommend you bring a notepad and pen.

We often engage in role plays, including an NVC mediation, and you are free to participate as much as you'd like.

Do any of these topics get you curious:

1. "Being Giraffe" vs. "doing Giraffe"

2. Giraffe honesty vs. jackal honesty

3. Empathy vs. other forms of response

4. Protective vs. punitive use of force

5. Power with vs. power over

6. Appreciation vs. approval, compliments or praise

7. Choice vs. submission or rebellion

8. Observation vs. observation mixed with evaluation

9. Feeling vs. feeling mixed with thoughts

10. Need vs. request

11. Request vs. demand

12. Stimulus vs. cause

13. Value judgment vs. moralistic judgment

14. Natural vs. habitual

15. Interdependence vs. dependence or independence

16. Life-connected vs. life-alienated

17. Shift vs. compromise

18. Persisting vs. demanding

19. Self-discipline vs. obedience

20. Respect for authority vs. fear of authority

21. Vulnerability vs. weakness

22. Love as an action vs. love as a need and a feeling

23. Self-empathy vs. acting out, repressing, or wallowing in feelings

24. Idiomatic vs. classical (formal) Giraffe

25. Empathic sensing vs. intellectual guessing

and more!

