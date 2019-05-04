Lindy Lou, Juror Number 2 hosted by GCADP

Do we ever think about the impact on the jurors in death penalty cases? This film is an illuminating look at the American criminal justice system from the perspective of a juror on a trial that resulted in a death penalty sentence. Lindy, the juror, begins a journey in rural Mississippi looking for the eleven others jurors she sat beside 20 years ago on the trial of Bobby Wilcher. The feelings of guilt she has lived with since his death inspire her to seek answers from her fellow jurors. The film follow her journey, which examines how the verdict has impacted the jurors who decided it, and questions one of the most controversial topics in American politics: capital punishment.

This film is being hosted by Gainesville Citizens Against the Death Penalty and there will be a discussion following the film (84 mins) led by GCADP. Have stories or ideas to share? Movie Monday's is the place to do so!