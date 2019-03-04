Mellow Soul Tuesday is an authentic poetry spot. We give you that nostalgic feeling you've been looking for. Our stage is nestled between books that illuminate the mind. Our show is for POETS, SINGERS, MUSICIANS, EMCEES, and anyone that wants to come vibe with us on a Tuesday night.

From the mind of Roi Wall

Our Show features the amazing Leah Haze as host!

Musical vibes are provided by none other than Mellow Blendz

Entertainment provided by You, the ARTIST!

COME CHECK US OUT IN DOWNTOWN GAINESVILLE!

Beer and Wine Sold

Must be 18+ to enter unless accompanied a Guardian



Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook