DISCO for GOOD: For The Elephants

This upcoming DISCO for GOOD will raise money to support the future of the Asian Elephant. Currently Asian Elephants are an endangered species on the decline. However, their future isn't foreordained, but it is in our hands and it's up to us to do something about it. DISCO for GOOD will give us a way to have fun, while supporting a better world for elephants.

Funds of this event will go to the following organization: CIFAE (Conservation Initiative for the Asian Elephant)

CIFAE is a nonprofit that identifies issues of critical importance to the sustainability of the Asian Elephant and the peoples sharing its habitat. These funds will directly support CIFAE’s effort to create a UNESCO world heritage site in the Garo Hills of India.

https://m.facebook.com/ConservationInitiativeForTheAsianElephant/

Further supporting the Elephants:

CIFAE apparel as well as local artist’s paintings and jewelry will be sold at this event. Profits will support the elephants.

Additional charitable contributions can be made through venmo @discoforgood. All the proceeds will go to http://www.savetheasianelephant.org/

Individual tickets will be $10 and can be purchased at the door or online: https://23rdesque.com/DISCOforGOOD

