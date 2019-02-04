CMC SpringBoard & Penrod Award

Our 2019 CMC SpringBoard fundraiser will take place on Friday, April 5th in the Forage Hall at Working Food, 210 NW 10th Avenue, beginning at 7pm. Come celebrate the people who fight and have fought for a more just world!

Our guest speaker will be educator, author, and activist Sandra Parks, who will be speaking on the life and legacy of Stetson Kennedy, "More than a Klan Buster." Sandra was married to Stetson for the last years of his life, and she is the person most responsible for continuing his work and memory.

Preceding Sandra's talk, the John A. Penrod Brigadas Award for Peace and Justice will be awarded to a local activist whose contribution to organizing locally will be recognized with a cash award.

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook