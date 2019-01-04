Rastafari Teachings in the Age of Trump

Black Americans are facing the most dangerous times in our history. We have inculcated all of the exaggerations of American society; its thirst for wealth, a lack of temperament for our environment and an unquenchable thirst for religious beliefs that offer few actual benefits to Black communities. Will, our fate as a people be determined by our collective will or are we to be collateral damage in a society that has offered us circumscribed opportunity and no security? The possibilities are narrow, the challenge tremendous but the call for a re-appraisal of our collective actions is the challenge that faces Black America.

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook