Interpersonal Violence Prevention Workshop

Join us on March 11th at 7:00PM at the Civic Media Center for “Interpersonal Violence Prevention: What is it and how to Advocate for it” a violence prevention workshop centering around Planned Parenthood’s mission to encourage healthy sexual relationships.

Alachua County has the second highest rates of forced sex offenses in Florida and we must fight to change that! Learn how to be active bystanders and join the fight against interpersonal violence here in Gainesville.

There will be **free** vegan pizza and **free shirts** while supplies last!

The Civic Media Center is an alternative library and community center that hosts political, educational, and cultural events. We are one of the longest-running infoshops in the country and are kept alive by your generous donations.

Where: