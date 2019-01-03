NVC Basics Meetup

BASICS - On the 1st Wednesday of each month you will find an monthly introduction to NVC. This is a perfect 'bite-sized' introduction to learn the difference between Giraffes and Jackals.

Have a friend or family member you would like to introduce to the NVC process? Bring em'!

You will be provided handouts to support new concepts and learning, and we recommend you bring a notepad and pen. We often engage in role plays, and you are free and safe to participate as little or as much as you'd like.

You are welcome just as you are, and if you'd like to learn a little prior to joining an event check out tools at www.gnvc.love

** BEYOND BASICS - On the 3rd Wednesday of each month you can expect an excellent mini-workshop for those who have attended our Basics Meetup. With a unique focus each time, we’ll continue learning and growing together.

Where: