It's time for Self-Care Saturday's!

Every 1st and 3rd Saturday at 10am we are graced by the teachings of Erinesha Hamilton of Bodeology! This is an inclusive beginners class to be enjoyed by and for all, the yoga class will begin promptly after the community meditation which happens every Saturday at 9am

We encourage you to bring your own yoga mat, and have a limited supply available for those who can't bring a mat.

There is no monetary exchange necessary but donations are greatly appreciated!

Where: