Night Witch ~ Kind! ~ Cursed Birth ~ OOF

Connect the Dots presents:
Night Witch (Tally)
Kind! (Boston)
CursedBirth
OOF

Doors @ 9 PM // Show @ 10 PM
Suggested Donation Cover: $5-$10. All Ages.

Civic Media Center: An alternative library and community center that hosts political, educational, and cultural events. We are one of the longest-running infoshops in the country and are kept alive by your generous donations. Yes, we have a beer and wine bar.

Cost: 
$5-10
Where: 
Civic Media Center
Facebook Event: 
RSVP via Facebook
When:
Sat, 02/02/2019 - 10:00pm
