Night Witch ~ Kind! ~ Cursed Birth ~ OOF

Connect the Dots presents:

Night Witch (Tally)

Kind! (Boston)

CursedBirth

OOF

Doors @ 9 PM // Show @ 10 PM

Suggested Donation Cover: $5-$10. All Ages.

Civic Media Center: An alternative library and community center that hosts political, educational, and cultural events. We are one of the longest-running infoshops in the country and are kept alive by your generous donations. Yes, we have a beer and wine bar.

Facebook Event: RSVP via Facebook