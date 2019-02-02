Night Witch ~ Kind! ~ Cursed Birth ~ OOF
Connect the Dots presents:
Night Witch (Tally)
Kind! (Boston)
CursedBirth
OOF
Doors @ 9 PM // Show @ 10 PM
Suggested Donation Cover: $5-$10. All Ages.
Civic Media Center: An alternative library and community center that hosts political, educational, and cultural events. We are one of the longest-running infoshops in the country and are kept alive by your generous donations. Yes, we have a beer and wine bar.
Cost:$5-10
When:Sat, 02/02/2019 - 10:00pm
