Children's West African Dance Class

This African dance project was created by Barakissa Coulibaly Director of MOSSO-KAN West African Dance & Drum Ensemble to share and educate the youth about West African culture and customs through dance movement and music.

The goal of this Children's class is to promote self and global awareness and community unity. Children's West African Dance Classes will be every Tuesday and Thursday starting 1/15/19 until 5/30/19 at the Civic Media Center!

( $8 Per Class! )

The classes will end with a FREE grand performance (6/1/19) of what the children learned during class!

Please contact us at mossokan15@gmail.com to register and for pricing information of this series.



Cost: Free, donations appreciated

